Global Center for Digital Carbon Trading to be set up at AIFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CEO of Sun Seven Stars Investment Group Wu Zheng, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the issues of investment cooperation in the financial sphere, digitalization, and e-commerce, as well as cooperation with the Astana International Financial Center were discussed. Tokayev was informed about the plans on the realization of joint investment projects in the area of renewable energy sources.

In addition, Wu Zheng shared the plans of his company to set up a Global Center for Digital Carbon Trading at the AIFC.