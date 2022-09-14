Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Global catastrophes are caused by human selfishness, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar
14 September 2022, 12:35

Global catastrophes are caused by human selfishness, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, calls humanity to think of the causes of global disasters, Kazinform reports.

«The world has hardly reeled from COVID-19 pandemic nightmares when other pandemics and disasters gripped it. Natural, political, and economic disasters are caused by people’s egoism. They defeated people. The Sacred Quran told about these two phenomena and their consequences some 15 centuries ago. It mentioned the process of human interference into the earth,» the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar said at today’s VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

He reminded that all disasters, such as climate change, warming, wildfires, flooding, and others are caused by people because of their intent, permissiveness, and disregard for others.


Photo: t.me/bort_01









