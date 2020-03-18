Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 March 2020, 21:11
Global caseload of COVID-19 pandemic exceeds 200,000: Johns Hopkins University

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The tally of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic has broken the threshold of 200,000, reaching 201,436, according to the latest statistics of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

By 7:13 a.m. local time (1113 GMT) Wednesday, the number of confirmed infections outside China reached 120,334, with Italy leading the rank by 31,506 cases, followed by Iran (16,169) and Spain (13,716), Xinhua reports.

The fast-spreading disease has also claimed 8,006 lives so far -- excluding those in China -- with Italy suffering the most deaths of 2,503, followed by Iran (988) and Spain (533), according to the center.


