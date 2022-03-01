Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Global and regional challenges require Nur Otan Party's urgent and systemic upgrade - Head of State

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2022, 12:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that global and regional challenges require an urgent and systemic upgrade of the Nur Otan Party Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are witnessing our society entering the period of active transformation, crystallization of new values, diversification of attitudes and beliefs. The result is a wide demand for changes and reforms in the country, which are the State's new tasks. Global and regional challenges require an urgent and systemic upgrade of the [Nur Otan] Party. There is no time for hesitation,» said Tokayev during the extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan Party.

Earlier the Kazakh Head of State supported renaming the Nur Otan Party into Amanat.


