Gleb Syritsa moves to world tour with Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Gleb Syritsa signed his first professional contract with the Kazakh WorldTour team Astana Qazaqstan Team, where he is going to spend two following seasons (2023 and 2024), the press service of the Kazakh team informed on its official website.

«This year I’ve got a unique chance to try myself on the professional level, joining Astana Qazaqstan Team as a trainee. I did all I could to show myself in the best possible way in every race I was riding for Astana and now I am really happy to sign my first professional contract with the team. Debut at the WorldTour level as a part of such a famous team as Astana is an incredible possibility for me and I am ready to provide my all to use it in the best way. I am grateful to the management of the team for trust and this chance. There is a lot of work ahead, there are many trainings and races to gain experience which I am still missing of. But I am here, I am ready for all the challenges to become better to compete against the best riders of the world», – said Gleb Syritsa.

Gleb Syritsa spent a solid stagiary in Astana Qazaqstan Team and in just five races with the team he managed to score a victory (Stage 1 of Le Tour de Langkawi) and four podium places (stages of Arctic Race of Norway, Tour of Slovakia and Le Tour de Langkawi).

«I am happy that the team gave Gleb a chance to prove himself as a trainee, which he took a full advantage of. A victory and four podiums in just several races is a significant result. His sprinting qualities speak for themselves, however, there is a lot of work to be done both to improve the sprint and to evaluate the capabilities of the rider in other specializations. Nevertheless, Gleb Syritsa impressed with his results and his attitude during the stagiary, so I am happy that he will join Astana in next season as a rider of the main team», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.





Photo credit: @Gettysport