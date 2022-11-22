Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Gleb Syritsa moves to world tour with Astana Qazaqstan Team

    22 November 2022, 09:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Gleb Syritsa signed his first professional contract with the Kazakh WorldTour team Astana Qazaqstan Team, where he is going to spend two following seasons (2023 and 2024), the press service of the Kazakh team informed on its official website.

    «This year I’ve got a unique chance to try myself on the professional level, joining Astana Qazaqstan Team as a trainee. I did all I could to show myself in the best possible way in every race I was riding for Astana and now I am really happy to sign my first professional contract with the team. Debut at the WorldTour level as a part of such a famous team as Astana is an incredible possibility for me and I am ready to provide my all to use it in the best way. I am grateful to the management of the team for trust and this chance. There is a lot of work ahead, there are many trainings and races to gain experience which I am still missing of. But I am here, I am ready for all the challenges to become better to compete against the best riders of the world», – said Gleb Syritsa.

    Gleb Syritsa spent a solid stagiary in Astana Qazaqstan Team and in just five races with the team he managed to score a victory (Stage 1 of Le Tour de Langkawi) and four podium places (stages of Arctic Race of Norway, Tour of Slovakia and Le Tour de Langkawi).

    «I am happy that the team gave Gleb a chance to prove himself as a trainee, which he took a full advantage of. A victory and four podiums in just several races is a significant result. His sprinting qualities speak for themselves, however, there is a lot of work to be done both to improve the sprint and to evaluate the capabilities of the rider in other specializations. Nevertheless, Gleb Syritsa impressed with his results and his attitude during the stagiary, so I am happy that he will join Astana in next season as a rider of the main team», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.


    Photo credit: @Gettysport

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election
    Prime Minister outlines key areas of Government’s work
    Two more earthquakes occur near Almaty
    Astana Opera’s stars to perform in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 New CEO of Development Bank of Kazakhstan appointed
    3 Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
    4 Kazakhstan’s Eva Korysheva claims singles and doubles titles at tournament in Spain
    5 SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic