Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Gleb Syritsa is 5th in opening stage of Vuelta a San Juan Internacional

    23 January 2023, 09:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana’s young neo-pro Gleb Syritsa started his season in a good way, taking a solid fifth place in today’s Stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan Internacional in Argentina, Astana Qazaqstan Team informed on its website.

    «Mostly, the stage turned out to be a calm one, but with some 15 km to go the pace as well as the tension in the group have increased seriously. My teammates helped me a lot to save some energy for the final, protecting me from the wind and providing me water and food all day long. I felt quite good in the final and I think I was able to do a good sprint. I believe it was quite a nice start for me, but I feel like it is possible to fight for something more. So, together with the team we are going to keep on fighting day by day,» said Gleb Syritsa.

    Two Astana Qazaqstan Team riders, Martin Lopez and Yevgeniy Gidich were involved in a big crash with a few kilometers to go, but, fortunately, without any consequences.

    Another Astana rider Harold Tejada finished 13th today.

    Photo: @SprintCycling

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan
    Skier Kseniya Shalygina clinches 2nd medal at FISU 2023 Games
    Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye
    Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
    Popular
    1 No precipitation forecast for most Kazakhstan Jan 22
    2 Roundup: Experts at Davos urges energy supply security, green transition
    3 Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan wins biathlon 7.5km sprint bronze at Para Nordic World Championships
    4 Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58
    5 Biathlete Alexander Mukhin 2nd in men’s 15km mass start at FISU World University Games