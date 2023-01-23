Gleb Syritsa is 5th in opening stage of Vuelta a San Juan Internacional

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana’s young neo-pro Gleb Syritsa started his season in a good way, taking a solid fifth place in today’s Stage 1 of the Vuelta a San Juan Internacional in Argentina, Astana Qazaqstan Team informed on its website.

«Mostly, the stage turned out to be a calm one, but with some 15 km to go the pace as well as the tension in the group have increased seriously. My teammates helped me a lot to save some energy for the final, protecting me from the wind and providing me water and food all day long. I felt quite good in the final and I think I was able to do a good sprint. I believe it was quite a nice start for me, but I feel like it is possible to fight for something more. So, together with the team we are going to keep on fighting day by day,» said Gleb Syritsa.

Two Astana Qazaqstan Team riders, Martin Lopez and Yevgeniy Gidich were involved in a big crash with a few kilometers to go, but, fortunately, without any consequences.

Another Astana rider Harold Tejada finished 13th today.

Photo: @SprintCycling