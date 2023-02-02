Glad President supports chess players, says 2-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva talked about her yesterday’s meeting with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Novoye Vremya TV program aired on Jibek Joly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The atmosphere was very warm. I’m very glad Kassym-Jomart Tokayev follows chess and supports the players. He wished me success and encouraged not to stop there and move forward,» said the Kazakh chess player.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated in person world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva.

Bibisara revealed she wants to see the Kazakhstani chess team among the best in the world.

«Every child is motivated by seeing someone’s success. When I was a kid, I always watched top chess players’ games, dreamed to be one of them, repeat their success, especially when the one is from your own country. Everything seemed possible,» said Bibisara during the TV program.

She added that there are many top young female chess players in Kazakhstan, expressing hope male players catch up to be among top chess teams in the world.

The two-time world blitz champion also commented on her sensational victory over the world’s top player Sergey Karjakin. Bibisara said she kept her focus during the game not to miss a win.

It was reported the Kazakh chess player beat the Chess Stars international tournament’s front runner Sergey Karjakin in rapid chess.

Bibisara Assaubayeva, 18, won the World Blitz Chess Championships for the second consecutive time.

Photo: instagram.com/kzchessfederation