Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Gizat Nurdauletov attends 5th meeting of Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

9 February 2023, 14:19
Gizat Nurdauletov attends 5th meeting of Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President’s Aide – Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov took part in the 5th meeting of the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.

The meeting brought together the security secretaries and national security advisors of Russia, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The participants discussed the acute issues of development of the situation around Afghanistan.

Gizat Nurdauletov said that the normalization of the situation in this country remains one of the most important factors of ensuring regional stability and security. Apart from the threats related to the spread of terrorism and extremism, illegal traffic in drugs and weapons, illegal migration, the situation in Afghanistan, more and more affects food, energy and transport security of the entire region.

He highlighted that activation of humanitarian support, namely, ensuring food security, is of paramount importance for stabilizing the socio-economic situation in the country.

Regional economic projects with the participation of Afghanistan should play a defining role, to involve the country into integration processes and laying a foundation for peace and security.

Photo: akorda.kz


Теги:
Read also
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
Kazakh PM Smailov, Supreme Council for Reforms Deputy Chair Suma Chakrabarti hold meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News