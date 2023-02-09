Gizat Nurdauletov attends 5th meeting of Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President’s Aide – Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov took part in the 5th meeting of the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.

The meeting brought together the security secretaries and national security advisors of Russia, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The participants discussed the acute issues of development of the situation around Afghanistan.

Gizat Nurdauletov said that the normalization of the situation in this country remains one of the most important factors of ensuring regional stability and security. Apart from the threats related to the spread of terrorism and extremism, illegal traffic in drugs and weapons, illegal migration, the situation in Afghanistan, more and more affects food, energy and transport security of the entire region.

He highlighted that activation of humanitarian support, namely, ensuring food security, is of paramount importance for stabilizing the socio-economic situation in the country.

Regional economic projects with the participation of Afghanistan should play a defining role, to involve the country into integration processes and laying a foundation for peace and security.

Photo: akorda.kz