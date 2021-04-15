Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Girls in Tech: Central Asia

    15 April 2021, 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) offices for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are hosting an online event for International Girls in ICT Day in partnership with STEM4ALL and UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS.

    Join women and girls from the tech sector in Central Asia to talk about overcoming challenges to achieve success in school and work. Women tech leaders from Central Asia will share their inspiring success stories and answer questions during interactive sessions on topics like choosing careers, searching for jobs, and overcoming challenges as women ICT professionals and entrepreneurs, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

    Register now!

    It will be held on April 22 at 16.00 - 17.30 (Nur-Sultan time).

    🔗 Registration link and more detailed information 👉 https://bit.ly/3g8cF2x

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education Central Asia UNDP Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays