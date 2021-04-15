Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Girls in Tech: Central Asia

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 April 2021, 16:16
Girls in Tech: Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) offices for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are hosting an online event for International Girls in ICT Day in partnership with STEM4ALL and UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS.

Join women and girls from the tech sector in Central Asia to talk about overcoming challenges to achieve success in school and work. Women tech leaders from Central Asia will share their inspiring success stories and answer questions during interactive sessions on topics like choosing careers, searching for jobs, and overcoming challenges as women ICT professionals and entrepreneurs, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

Register now!

It will be held on April 22 at 16.00 - 17.30 (Nur-Sultan time).

🔗 Registration link and more detailed information 👉 https://bit.ly/3g8cF2x


Education    Central Asia   UNDP   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published