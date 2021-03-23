Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Girl trapped by avalanche in Russia’s Murmansk region dies - Investigative Committee

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 March 2021, 10:05
Girl trapped by avalanche in Russia’s Murmansk region dies - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A girl trapped in snow in an avalanche in the Murmansk region, Russia’s north-west, has died despite all efforts to save her life, a source from the press service of the criminal investigation division at the Russian Investigative Committee’s Murmansk region center told TASS.

«Efforts to resuscitate her failed, the girl has died,» the source said, TASS reports.

According to the emergencies ministry’s regional office, a group of 16 tourists had been registered for a route in Khibiny Mountains in the Murmansk region. Information came at 6 pm, local time, that a teenager, born in 2008, had been trapped in an avalanche. The other members of the group did not need medical assistance.

A team of rescuers, including a canine team, headed for the site. Overall, 53 people, assisted by 18 pieces of hardware and 11 snowmobiles took part in the search-and-rescue operation. After the teenager was found, rescuers attempted to resuscitate her, but their efforts failed.


Incidents    Russia    Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region