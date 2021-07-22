Go to the main site
    Girl sustains burns after being electrocuted in Shymkent

    22 July 2021, 18:16

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A teenage girl was electrocuted while climbing the chain link fence and touching high-voltage wires in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites Оtyrar.kz.

    The accident occurred on the bridge under the railroad on Anarova Street at 11:00 pm on July 21.

    According to the witnesses a girl aged 15-16 was hit by electricity after coming in contact with high-voltage overhead wires. Firefighters were called out to retrieve the girl.

    The girl was rushed to the hospital with the severe burns on the whole body.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents
