Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Girl from Nur-Sultan performs at Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in New York

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 December 2019, 12:39
Girl from Nur-Sultan performs at Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in New York

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Winner of the Baqytty bala-2019 International Children’s Festival Aikerim Tleubek performed at Dimash Kudaibergen’s solo concert in New York, Kazinform reports.

Grade 6 student Aikerim from the Kazakh capital won the grand prix of the Baqytty bala Children’s Festival in Aktobe. The winner of the festival automatically got a chance to perform at Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert.

photo

Aikerim admits she had no idea that the concert she was supposed to perform at would take place in New York. When the promising singer found out the actual venue and the city where the concert was set to be held, she got extremely excited.

«This is my childhood dream [to go to New York]. I am extremely happy that it came true,» Aikerim said of performing in New York.

photo

Aikerim shared with dimashnews.com web portal that one of her dreams is to travel around the world and to be a true ambassador of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh people.

Aikerim claims she is proud that Dimash is from Kazakhstan. «I look up to him. I want to preserve my national identity, to be modest just like Dimash,» she added.

The Baqytty bala-2019 International Children’s Festival was held in Aktobe on July 10-14, 2019. Young talents from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Turkey, Greece, Poland, and Canada submitted their applications to participate in the festival. Aikerim Tleubek from Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) and Islam Balkoyev (Tyumen, Russia) were crowned as winners of the festival.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Culture   Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible