Girl from Akmola region wins in int’l contest of drawings

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2020, 12:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Grade 6 student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Kokshetau city Ainar Gabdolla won the grand prix of the Mitsubishi Asian Children’s Enikki Festa, Kazinform reports.

Ainar's essay and drawings won the top honor of the contest and the $2,000 prize. The awarding ceremony was held in Almaty city.

The Mitsubishi Asian Children's Enikki Festa is aimed at preserving the intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding. Every two years some 5,000 Kazakhstani children send in their drawings and essays.

The contest is organized by the National Federation of UNESCO Associations in Japan in cooperation with the Asian-Pacific Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations with the support of Mitsubishi Corporation.

Akmola region   Education   
