    Girl drowns in a trench in E Kazakhstan

    25 June 2020, 14:52

    USK-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - East Kazakhstan region has registered one more death by drowning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional emergency situations’ department said children had been swimming in a trench without adult supervision in Glubokoye village, Gluokoye district.

    It is said three boys rushed to save two drowning girls born in 2007 and 2008, called the ambulance and police. One of the girls was pulled out quickly, another one was unconscious by the time she was pulled out. The latter was taken to a hospital, but doctors could not save the girl.

    The regional department warns that such horrific accidents with children occur every swimming season. Last year, five children drowned in the waters of the region. This year has seen two water-related deaths so far.

    Accidents take place because children are left without adult supervision, the department added.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

