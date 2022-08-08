Girl accidentally drowns in Badam River

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – A 11-year-old girl drowned in a tragic accident in the Badam River in Yenbekshi district of the city of Shymkent this past weekend, Kazinform has learned from local emergencies department.

The tragedy occurred at 14:47 pm local time. The girl fell into the waters of the river by accident. She drowned since she couldn’t swim.

Rescuers summoned to the scene search for her body for hours and recovered it from the water eventually.

Several drowning accidents were reported across Kazakhstan this weekend – one in the Caspian Sea as well as one more in West Kazakhstan region.



