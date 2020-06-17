Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Girl, 9, drowns in Zhambyl rgn

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 June 2020, 14:51
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - According to the regional emergency department, the 9-year old girl has drown in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

On June 16, at 05.30pm local time, the regional emergency department was informed that the girl, born in 2011, had drowned in Aisha bibi settlement, Zhambyl district. She swam in the area not designated for swimming with her brother. Zhambyl region emergency department's two personnel and one machinery unit arrived at the scene.

The emergency department warns that despite everyday raids, accidents keep taking place. Since the start of the summer swimming season, four drowning accidents have been recorded. Of them three resulted in deaths, including two children.

Zhambyl region    Incidents   
