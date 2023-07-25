Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Girl, 3yo, falls from 4th floor window in Kosshy

    25 July 2023, 19:16

    KOSSHY. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window in Kosshy, Akmola region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    On July 21, the police department of Kosshy town received a call of a child who fell from a fourth-floor window.

    The police said in a statement that the three-year-old girl left unattended climbed the windowsill out of curiosity and fell from a fourth-floor window. The girl was rushed to the city hospital no.2 in Astana with a closed craniocerebral injury, a concussion, and broken ribs.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akmola region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Death toll from Pakistan suicide bombing jumps to 56
    3 die in car-truck collision in Aktobe rgn
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target