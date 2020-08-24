Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Girl, 3, dies in road accident in N Kazakhstan

    24 August 2020, 20:54

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A three-year-old girl died in a tragic road accident in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to local police, the tragedy happened this past weekend not far from Karatal village. The 21-year-old Nissan Largo driver lost control of the vehicle on one of the highways, the car capsized and ended up in a ditch.

    The driver, his wife and their three-year-old daughters were rushed to the regional hospital right from the scene. Unfortunately, the girl died of sustained injuries.

    The investigation of the incident is underway.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Road accidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One dead, 14 injured after bus plunges down ridge in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region