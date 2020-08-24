Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Girl, 3, dies in road accident in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 August 2020, 20:54
Girl, 3, dies in road accident in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A three-year-old girl died in a tragic road accident in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to local police, the tragedy happened this past weekend not far from Karatal village. The 21-year-old Nissan Largo driver lost control of the vehicle on one of the highways, the car capsized and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, his wife and their three-year-old daughters were rushed to the regional hospital right from the scene. Unfortunately, the girl died of sustained injuries.

The investigation of the incident is underway.


Road accidents   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires