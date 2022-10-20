20 October 2022, 16:26

Girl, 11, dies after being hit by car in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM An 11-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Kulssary town of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tragedy occurred today in the morning. The girl born 2011 was hit by a driver of Toyota Prado. The child died at the scene of the accident.

An investigation has been launched.

More than 50 road-traffic accidents involving children have taken place in Atyrau region since the year beginning.

Screen from video