20 October 2022, 16:26
Girl, 11, dies after being hit by car in Atyrau region
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM An 11-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Kulssary town of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The tragedy occurred today in the morning. The girl born 2011 was hit by a driver of Toyota Prado. The child died at the scene of the accident.
An investigation has been launched.
More than 50 road-traffic accidents involving children have taken place in Atyrau region since the year beginning.
Screen from video
