Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Gianni Infantino re-elected FIFA president until 2027

    16 March 2023, 22:20

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM -Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed as president of FIFA until 2027 at the 73rd congress of the world's football governing body in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    «Being FIFA president is a big honour and privilege, but also a huge responsibility. You can continue to trust on my commitment. I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world,» the 52-year-old said after winning a third term.

    «To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me ... I love you all,» he added.

    The Swiss football administrator succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016. He previously served for UEFA as general secretary.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Football
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10