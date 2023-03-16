Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Gianni Infantino re-elected FIFA president until 2027

16 March 2023, 22:20
Gianni Infantino re-elected FIFA president until 2027 Photo: Anadolu Agency

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM -Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed as president of FIFA until 2027 at the 73rd congress of the world's football governing body in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

«Being FIFA president is a big honour and privilege, but also a huge responsibility. You can continue to trust on my commitment. I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world,» the 52-year-old said after winning a third term.

«To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me ... I love you all,» he added.

The Swiss football administrator succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016. He previously served for UEFA as general secretary.


