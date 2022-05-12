Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece stage at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece Madama Butterfly was held at Astana Opera on May 10 and 11 under the baton of Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva. On these days, significant debuts of opera soloists took place in one of the most often performed operas in the world, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Astana Opera.

Tragic love story of a delicate Japanese girl Cio-Cio-san for the dashing American naval lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton was insightfully conveyed by the best masters of the classical vocal art of the capital, as well as by the brilliant artists of the choir and the symphony orchestra of the opera house. Sincere love and betrayal, reverence for centuries-old traditions and the search for one’s own path in defiance of the foundations have not left listeners all over the world indifferent for two centuries now.

On the first performing day, the opera house’s principal soloist Tatyana Vitsinskaya took the Grand Hall stage for the first time as Suzuki. On the second day, the opera company’s trainee, laureate of the Daryn State Youth Award Altynbek Abilda, debuted as Sharpless.

On May 10, the opera house’s principal soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev presented his interpretation of Sharpless to the audience. On May 11, opera soloist Gulzhanat Sapakova portrayed Suzuki.

The rest of the characters in the opera were performed by Astana Opera’s principal soloists and soloists. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak took the stage in the title role of Madama Butterfly, and the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Medet Chotabayev and Meir Bainesh presented Pinkerton. Goro – Ramzat Balakishiyev, Yerulan Kamel, Prince Yamadori – Talgat Galeyev, Kate Pinkerton – Saltanat Muratbekova, Yelena Ganzha, the Bonze – the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhanat Shybykbayev, Bolat Yessimkhanov, the Aunt – Yelena Ganzha, the Mother – Madina Islamova, the Cousin – Assem Sembina, Yakusidé – Khaidar Mustapin, the Imperial Commissioner – Nurlybek Kosparmakov, the Official Registrar – Samat Zharylkasynov.

A striking production of the famous opera Madama Butterfly was created by an international creative team from Kazakhstan, Italy and Japan. Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, celebrated maestro Alan Buribayev, became the musical director. The production was staged by director Lorenzo Amato. Magnificent large-scale sets by the famous contemporary designer Ezio Frigerio and colourful costumes by the Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino immediately won audience’s acclaim. Chief choirmaster is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, costume consultant is Junko Kamohara, lighting designer is Vincenzo Raponi. Opera company director is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, assistant director is Yerenbak Toikenov, accompanist is Irina Kurguzkina.

Another portrayal of a young girl in love, unrequitedly devoted to her chosen one, but this time from a national classical masterpiece, was presented for the first time by the opera soloist Yelena Ganzha at the beginning of the month. On the Kazakhstan People’s Unity Day, May 1, Yelena Ganzha took the Astana Opera Grand Hall stage for the first time as Altynai in Mukan Tulebayev’s opera Birzhan – Sara. In addition, on May 1 and 2, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees Alikhan Zeinolla, Talgat Allabirinov and Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev debuted as Serik, Yestai and Kozhagul.



