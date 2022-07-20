Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
GGG vs Lara fight ordered by WBA
20 July 2022 11:06

GGG vs Lara fight ordered by WBA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM IBF/WBA middleweight champion, 40-year-old Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KO) is ordered by the WBA to hold a fight vs. WBA champion Erislandy Lara Santoya (29-3-3, 17KO) within 120 days after his September fight vs. Saúl Álvarez, Sports.kz informs.

«If GGG decides to stay in middleweight or if he loses to Canelo, he will have to defend his title against Lara to establish a single WBA champion at 160-pounds,» the WBA representatives say.


Photo: sports.kz


Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive