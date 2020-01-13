Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    GGG to hold his next fight Mar 28

    13 January 2020, 11:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35KOs) plans to hold his next fight March 28, Sports.kz reports citing boxing insiders Mike Coppinger (The Athletic) and Dan Rafael (ESPN).

    His rival is Polish boxer Kamil Sheremeta (21-0, 5KOs).

    The bout will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago where the biggest Polish diaspora lives.

    The event will be the third one for GGG under his contract with DAZN and the first one to defend his IBF and IBO champion’s titles which he had earned in the fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10KOs) on October 5.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku