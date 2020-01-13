Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 January 2020, 11:58
GGG to hold his next fight Mar 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35KOs) plans to hold his next fight March 28, Sports.kz reports citing boxing insiders Mike Coppinger (The Athletic) and Dan Rafael (ESPN).

His rival is Polish boxer Kamil Sheremeta (21-0, 5KOs).

The bout will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago where the biggest Polish diaspora lives.

The event will be the third one for GGG under his contract with DAZN and the first one to defend his IBF and IBO champion’s titles which he had earned in the fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10KOs) on October 5.


