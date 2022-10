16 September 2022, 16:38

GGG’s contract with DAZN to end after trilogy fight with Saul Alvarez

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s boxer Gennady Golovkin is reportedly to terminate early his contract with the streaming service DAZN, Kazinform cites Sports,kz,

Gennady Golovkin is to meet Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez for the third time on Saturday September 17.

GGG’s contract with DAZN will end after the trilogy fight.













Photo: boxingscene.com