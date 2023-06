HOLLYWOOD. KAZINFORM In the fight on Friday night Kazakhstani Gennadiy Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 КО) knocked down Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 КО) of Poland to secure his 41st victory in his pro career and keep his IBF and IBO titles. Szeremeta lost for the first time as a pro.

Gennady Golovkin knocked him down four times before their fight was stopped after the seventh round, Sports.kz reports.