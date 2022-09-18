18 September 2022, 09:53

GGG-Canelo trilogy fight begins

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM The most awaited fight of the year – GGG-Canelo trilogy bout – has kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

Dimash Kudaibergen performed the National Anthem of Kazakhstan prior to the bout.

«I am happy to be here. Last time was four years ago, it was a long time. I think this is the biggest day for boxing right now, and the biggest gift for the fans. I feel confident, I feel strong, I feel ready. I am confident, I will win. I believe in myself, in my team and in people surrounding me. This is my true life. We are both professional athletes. His strategy is more aggressive and mine is based on experience,» Golovkin said in his final statement ahead of the fight.

«I feel like I work better under pressure, and the pressure I’ve put on myself is to finish this inside the distance. I know it’s going to be very difficult, but nothing in life is easy. I always look to achieve what’s difficult. I’ve got a really tough rival in front of me; a strong, intelligent opponent. But the knockout will be my aim on Saturday night,» Canelo said in turn.

The world's undisputed super middleweight champion Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez of Mexico turned out to be Golovkin’s major rival in his career. The first Golovkin-Canelo fight ended in a draw in 2017 in Las Vegas. The bout lasted for 12 rounds. Golovkin was 35 and Álvarez was 37 at that time.

The second fight held on September 16, 2018, in Las Vegas, ended with Canelo’s win.