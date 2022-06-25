Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
GGG and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez face off ahead of 3rd bout

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 June 2022, 11:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37kos) and Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (57-2-2, 39kos) shared a faceoff for the first time before their third fight in September, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Golovkin and Alvarez came face-to-face ahead of their third bout at a press conference held in Los Angeles. The boxers are to attend their next presser in New York within days.

Earlier it was reported the GGG-'Canelo' trilogy bout is set to take place on September 17 in Los Angeles.


Sport   Boxing   Gennady Golovkin  
