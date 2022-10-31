Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock revealed that Germany plans to open a hydrogen diplomacy office in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The German FM said that the hydrogen diplomacy office is called to become in the future a hub for the exchange of experts, and officials. Green hydrogen is expected to help achieve net zero emissions and protect welfare and development for the benefit of the people in the two nations.

Kazakhstan supported the initiative to build the hydrogen diplomacy office in the Kazakh capital.

The Kazakh FM said that on October 27 HYRASIA ONE Company and the Government of Kazakhstan signed an investment deal to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants to ensure the security of energy and reserve stocks of Europe and Asia in unique industrial scales.



