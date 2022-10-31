Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital

31 October 2022, 14:38
Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital
31 October 2022, 14:38

Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock revealed that Germany plans to open a hydrogen diplomacy office in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The German FM said that the hydrogen diplomacy office is called to become in the future a hub for the exchange of experts, and officials. Green hydrogen is expected to help achieve net zero emissions and protect welfare and development for the benefit of the people in the two nations.

Kazakhstan supported the initiative to build the hydrogen diplomacy office in the Kazakh capital.

The Kazakh FM said that on October 27 HYRASIA ONE Company and the Government of Kazakhstan signed an investment deal to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants to ensure the security of energy and reserve stocks of Europe and Asia in unique industrial scales.


Related news
EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
Read also
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
Kazakhstan-EU sales grow by 42% in 2022
Kazakhstan thankful to EU for support of its large-scale political transformations – FM Tleuberdi
Josep Borrell: Kazakhstan is EU’s biggest trade partner in Central Asia
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News