Germany to donate 200 mi euros to environmental efforts in Brazil

31 January 2023, 19:40
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Germany’s Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze announced the release of approximately 200 million euros to be directed at environmental efforts in Brazil for a hundred days. The information was disclosed during a press conference in Brasília, Agencia Brasil reports.

Standing next to Brazil’s Environment Minister Marina Silva, German Minister Schulze confirmed 35 million euros for the Amazon Fund and 31 million to support Amazonian states in the implementation of projects for the protection and sustainable use of the forest. The initiatives must be aligned with policies and the major objectives of the Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Amazon—«ambitious actions,» the German representative said, aimed at the greater protection of the forest.

The total figure also includes 29.5 million directed at fund to guarantee energy efficiency for small and medium-sized enterprises, with direct contributions to private investments in energy efficiency, plus 5.37 million euros for a consulting project on renewable energy in industry and the transport sector.

Also included in the amount are 13.1 million euros for a project to help small farmers reforest their land; 80 million euros to give farmers access to low-interest credit lines; and 9 million euros in support of sustainable supply chains.

Amazon Fund

The donation of 35 million euros to the Amazon Fund was formalized with the signing of a contract between German bank KfW and Brazil’s development bank BNDES.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br


