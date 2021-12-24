Germany steps up booster vaccination campaign to fight omicron

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Germany has stepped up its COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign as the country braces for a new wave of the pandemic due to the highly infectious omicron variant, Anadolu Agency reports.

Health authorities confirmed on Friday that so far, 29 million booster shots have been administered across the country, and nearly 33 million will be available for everybody in the next three weeks.

«We have chosen the path of 'booster vaccinations at record speed' to reduce deaths and severe illness from omicron,» Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Twitter.

«Booster vaccine lowers the risk. Administering as many booster vaccinations as possible, remains to be our strategy,» he added.

The government purchased 30 million doses of the Moderna jab, as well as 3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the booster campaign, according to the Health Ministry.

European countries, including the UK, France, and Spain, have registered record coronavirus cases this week, fueled by the new omicron variant.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute on Friday reported 35,431 new daily coronavirus infections and 370 fatalities.



