    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April

    7 June 2023, 21:40

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Germany’s industrial output grew 0.3% in April, shifting from a downwardly revised 2.1% decline in March, according to official data released on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The figure came below the market estimate of a 0.6% hike for the month.

    The growth was led by a rebound in construction (up 2% in April after falling 2.9% in March) and rise in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (up 6.4%), the German statistical authority Destatis said in a statement.

    On the other hand, manufacture of motor vehicles and parts fell 0.8% and engineering dropped 0.5% during the same period, offsetting the surge in the main reading.

    The production of capital goods decreased 0.3%, intermediate goods fell 0.2% and energy went down 1.5% compared with the previous month.

    On the contrary, consumer goods production increased 1.5% in April.

    On an annual basis, Germany's industrial production grew 1.6% in April after a 2.3% surge in March.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

