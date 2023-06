Germany's industrial output rebounds in April

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Germany’s industrial output grew 0.3% in April, shifting from a downwardly revised 2.1% decline in March, according to official data released on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The figure came below the market estimate of a 0.6% hike for the month.

The growth was led by a rebound in construction (up 2% in April after falling 2.9% in March) and rise in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (up 6.4%), the German statistical authority Destatis said in a statement.

On the other hand, manufacture of motor vehicles and parts fell 0.8% and engineering dropped 0.5% during the same period, offsetting the surge in the main reading.

The production of capital goods decreased 0.3%, intermediate goods fell 0.2% and energy went down 1.5% compared with the previous month.

On the contrary, consumer goods production increased 1.5% in April.

On an annual basis, Germany's industrial production grew 1.6% in April after a 2.3% surge in March.