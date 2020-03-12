Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Germany's Consul General Christiana Markert visits Turkestan

    12 March 2020, 13:42

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev met with Consul General of Germany to Kazakhstan Christiana Markert who had arrived in the region for a working trip, Kazinform reports.

    The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and investment attraction spheres.

    Meirzhan Myrzaliyev also acquainted the guest with the economic and tourism potential of the region.

    He told Christiana Markert about the paces of construction in Turkestan, namely construction of an international airport, Great Silk Way National Centre for Traditional Applied Art, a congress hall, Karavan Saray Multifunctional Tourism Complex, Rixos and Hilton world-class hotels and many others. «With the consideration of the potential of our region and close relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union, we are ready to expand the areas of interaction,» Mr. Myrzaliyev said.


    He reminded that EU companies, such as Eni and Urbasolar are implementing eight projects in the region now.

    In turn, Christiana Markert expressed readiness to extend trade-economic, cultural ties between the two countries.


    In 2019, Kazakhstan-Germany trade turnover was estimated at $1.4bn. More than 900 joint enterprises are functioning in Kazakhstan to date. Among them are Linde AG, HeidelbergCement, BASF, Knauf, Siemens, Wilo, Metro Cash and Carry and CLAAS. In the past 4 years, the two countries have implemented joint projects to the amount of 2bn euros.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Germany Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region