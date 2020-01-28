Go to the main site
    Germany records first confirmed case of coronavirus

    28 January 2020, 14:17

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM Germany confirmed the first case of fatal coronavirus in the country.

    A patient living in a town south of Munich was diagnosed with the virus, the Bavarian State Ministry of Health and Care announced late Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    He was placed in isolation in a hospital and remained in good condition, the ministry said in a statement.

    Officials did not say how the man was infected with the coronavirus and if he had recently traveled to China's Wuhan city, where the outbreak originated earlier this month.

    The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 106, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

    More than 4,500 confirmed cases coronavirus have been reported in 30 provincial-level regions of China by the end of Monday, Xinhua said, citing the National Health Commission.

    Tens of cases have been reported in Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News China
