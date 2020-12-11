Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Germany hits new virus case record for 2nd straight day

    11 December 2020, 21:57

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Germany set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) confirmed 29,875 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 23,679 on Thursday.

    The institute also reported a record high 598 deaths, pushing the official tally to 20,970.

    Despite a partial lockdown which began on Nov. 2, the seven-day average of new infections in Germany has remained above 20,000.

    «The high nationwide number of cases is caused by increasingly diffuse transmission, with numerous clusters especially in households and nursing and long-term care homes, but also in occupational settings, community facilities and related to religious events,» RKI said in its latest report.

    As of Thursday, 4,339 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment in intensive care units, with 2,505 of them on ventilators.

    Germany’s current tally of over 1.27 million coronavirus infections is the fifth-highest in Europe, behind France, Spain, the UK, and Italy.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Europe COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events