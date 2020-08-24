Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

    Germany boosts import of Kazakh-made goods

    24 August 2020, 18:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany amounted to $663.3 million over first five months of 2020, compared to $635.8 million during the same period of 2019, Trend.az reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

    The share of Germany in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover was 1.9 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is compared to 1.7 percent during the same period of 2019.

    Kazakhstan’s export to Germany amounted to $120.2 million over the period from January through May 2020, compared to $125.2 million during the same period of 2019.

    Germany’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to less than 0.5 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is flat year-on-year.

    In turn, Kazakhstan’s import from Germany amounted to $543.03 million over the reporting period compared to $510.6 million during the same period of 2019.

    Germany’s total share in Kazakhstan’s import was 4.3 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is flat year-on-year compared to 3.7 percent during the same period of 2019.

    The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $34.9 billion over the period from Jan. through May 2020 which indicates a decrease from $37.5 billion during the same period of 2019.

    Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $22.3 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($23.6 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $12.6 billion ($13.9 billion).

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Germany Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays