Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

Germany boosts import of Kazakh-made goods

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 August 2020, 18:37
Germany boosts import of Kazakh-made goods

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany amounted to $663.3 million over first five months of 2020, compared to $635.8 million during the same period of 2019, Trend.az reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Germany in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover was 1.9 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is compared to 1.7 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Germany amounted to $120.2 million over the period from January through May 2020, compared to $125.2 million during the same period of 2019.

Germany’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to less than 0.5 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is flat year-on-year.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s import from Germany amounted to $543.03 million over the reporting period compared to $510.6 million during the same period of 2019.

Germany’s total share in Kazakhstan’s import was 4.3 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is flat year-on-year compared to 3.7 percent during the same period of 2019.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $34.9 billion over the period from Jan. through May 2020 which indicates a decrease from $37.5 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $22.3 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($23.6 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $12.6 billion ($13.9 billion).


Kazakhstan and Germany   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital