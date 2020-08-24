Germany boosts import of Kazakh-made goods

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany amounted to $663.3 million over first five months of 2020, compared to $635.8 million during the same period of 2019, Trend.az reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Germany in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover was 1.9 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is compared to 1.7 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Germany amounted to $120.2 million over the period from January through May 2020, compared to $125.2 million during the same period of 2019.

Germany’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to less than 0.5 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is flat year-on-year.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s import from Germany amounted to $543.03 million over the reporting period compared to $510.6 million during the same period of 2019.

Germany’s total share in Kazakhstan’s import was 4.3 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which is flat year-on-year compared to 3.7 percent during the same period of 2019.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $34.9 billion over the period from Jan. through May 2020 which indicates a decrease from $37.5 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $22.3 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($23.6 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $12.6 billion ($13.9 billion).