Germany beat N. Ireland to grab lead in Euro qualifying group

BELFAST. KAZINFORM Germany prevailed 2-0 over Northern Ireland here Monday to supplant the hosts as the leaders in Group C of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

While both teams have 12 points from five matches, the Germans have the edge on goal difference. The Netherlands, 4-0 winners Monday against Estonia, are third in the group with 9 points and have a game in hand, EFE reports.