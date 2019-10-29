Germany allots 4.5 mln euros for low-carbon development strategy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beginning from 2014 the country's emissions exceed the obligations under the Paris Agreement, said Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at today’s governmental meeting.

«Climate change issues are on the national agendas of many states. The development of renewable energy has become a global trend. Kazakhstan, having ratified the Paris Agreement, accepted a voluntary contribution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030», noted Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

The Minister noted that one of the instruments for fulfilling the obligations is the transition from coal to renewables. The transition from coal to natural gas and renewables will dramatically reduce the emissions of pollutants and industrial waste.

Thus, the Ministry is starting to develop a low-carbon development strategy for Kazakhstan until 2050. Mr. Mirzagaliyev added that the strategy will provide for the opportunities and benefits of replacing or reducing the usage of coal and gas. He outlined that experts from the German Society for International Cooperation are involved in the project. He noted that within the grant project the German Government allocated 4.5 million euros.

According to the minister, an analysis will be carried out in all sectors of the economy. It is planned to complete this work by the end of 2020. A key aspect of the transition to low-carbon development in Kazakhstan will be the enhancement of renewable and alternative energy sources. The strategy’s implementation will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and allow fulfilling the conditions of the Paris Agreement.