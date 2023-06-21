Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
German President, Kazakh PM lay time capsule at construction site of Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2023, 16:40
German President, Kazakh PM lay time capsule at construction site of Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering Photo: primeminister.kz

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took part in a ceremony of laying a time capsule at the construction site of the building of the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The new educational facility currently based at the Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering was created upon Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction to open branches of leading foreign universities and form a new generation of industrial engineers.

A number of major projects in the field of energy, including the construction of a green hydrogen plant, are underway in Mangistau region. Highly-demanded technical specialists are to be trained based on the advanced experience in engineering at the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering.

