German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Mangistau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan, is to be the first western high-ranking politician to visit Mangistau region near the Caspian Sea, where he will witness the huge potential of the Trans-Caspian Transport Route, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum taking place in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«There are many opportunities in transport and logistics. Kazakhstan is strategically located in the center of Eurasia. The country accounts for 80% of all the continental freight traffic between China and Europe. Given the new geopolitical reality, the Middle Corridor is becoming increasingly important. It is the shortest and stable transport route from Central and East Asia to Europe,» noted the Kazakh President.

«Tomorrow, Mr. Steinmeier will be the first western high-ranking politician to visit Mangistau region near the Caspian Sea, where he will witness the huge potential of this route,» said Tokayev.