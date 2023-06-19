German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Upon Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s invitation, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit. The German President was welcomed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov at the airport in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

As part of the visit, the Heads of the two States are to hold talks on strengthening of Kazakh-German strategic partnership, following which a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed.

It is expected that the German President is to address the Forum of Rectors of Kazakh and German Universities, as well as together with the Kazakh President will attend the Kazakh-German business forum.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier will also pay a visit to Mangistau region, where he will take part in the opening of the Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering as well as a ceremony of launching a test drilling at the green hydrogen plant of the Sweden-German company Svevind.