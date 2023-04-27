Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

German investors propose constructing waste recycling plant in Semey

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2023, 17:46
German investors propose constructing waste recycling plant in Semey Photo: t.me/abai_oblysynyn_akimdigi

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – German investors seek to finance the construction of a waste recycling plant as well as restoration of the landfill in Semey city, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration office.

Speaking at a meeting with the officials of Zhasyl Damu and Germany’s AMK Global, Nurlan Urankhayev, governor of Abai region, said that the idea of constructing a new landfill with a waste recycling line is long overdue, with the existing one operating far below its capacity.

During the meeting, Andreas Karsten, a representative of AMK Global, said that the concept for recycling waste with zero emissions set to be cost-effective is in place.

«We’re speaking of a plant capable of recycling from 500 to two thousand tons of waste per day. The existing landfill, which was built over 40 years ago, affects human, ecology, as well as creates challenges for aircraft operation,» said the Kazakh region’s governor.

The possibility of restoring the old landfill was noted by the German investors.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the parties.

photo
photo

photo


Kazakhstan and Germany   Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Breaching climate goals could be ‘disastrous’, UN chief warns
Breaching climate goals could be ‘disastrous’, UN chief warns
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
May 3. Today's Birthdays
May 3. Today's Birthdays
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan