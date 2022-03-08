Gerlits wins para biathlon bronze for Kazakhstan in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Alexandr Gerlits clinched bronze for Kazakhstan in the Men’s Middle Distance Standing event at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Gerlits clocked the distance in 33:06.5 finishing third 1:21 minutes behind the leader.

Canadian para biathlete Mark Arendz hauled gold. He covered the distance in 31:45.2. Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine collected silver clocking the distance in 32:18.0.

Earlier Ukrainian parathletes Bui, Kononova and Liashenko swept the pedestal by claiming gold, silver and bronze in the Women’s Middle Distance Standing event.



