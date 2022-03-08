Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Gerlits wins para biathlon bronze for Kazakhstan in Beijing

    8 March 2022, 11:27

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Alexandr Gerlits clinched bronze for Kazakhstan in the Men’s Middle Distance Standing event at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Gerlits clocked the distance in 33:06.5 finishing third 1:21 minutes behind the leader.

    Canadian para biathlete Mark Arendz hauled gold. He covered the distance in 31:45.2. Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine collected silver clocking the distance in 32:18.0.

    Earlier Ukrainian parathletes Bui, Kononova and Liashenko swept the pedestal by claiming gold, silver and bronze in the Women’s Middle Distance Standing event.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties